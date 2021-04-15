Tucson could get new casino under Arizona's latest gaming pact

PHOENIX — Arizona tribes are going to get at least four new casinos — possibly one in Tucson — along with more slot machines, more games of chance and the right to take wagers on a whole new category of professional and amateur sports.

The new pact confirms that the Pascua Yaqui tribe is being allowed to construct what would be its third casino. It will be just east of Interstate 10 along West Grant Road. That first requires the land that once was home to a multi-screen movie theater to be acquired in trust for the tribe and an act of Congress to make it eligible for gaming.

“We are so happy we were able to negotiate the new compact and extend it well into the future,” Peter Yucupicio, chairman of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, said in a prepared statement.

“The passage of the new gaming compact and the ability to conduct sports betting will be a great benefit to the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, its members and employees,” he said.

The casino says it expects to add jobs as it moves to offer the expanded gaming options. Also, the tribe said it plans to convert its Paradiso Lounge into an on-property sportsbook, it said in a news release.