Tucson council votes to explore using CARES act money to expand coronavirus testing

Tucson is set to initiate discussions with other regional partners to see how it could leverage its CARES Act money to expand the region’s testing capacity, starting with city employees before eventually opening that up to the public.

The City Council unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s council meeting to instruct City Manager Michael Ortega to meet with county officials, health-care providers, the University of Arizona and others to discuss a plan to test 1,000 people per day over a two-month period.

Vice Mayor Paul Cunningham, who drafted the memo that outlined how the city could use the federal money for the testing plan, called the city’s action “an aggressive plan to initiate public testing to be available for anyone who wants it,” in a text to the Star.

During the meeting, he advocated for the importance of implementing something as soon as possible, saying that “we should have had a program like this two or three weeks ago.”

“The more testing we have, the better,” he said. “This is the time to start that process.”

What the council’s vote did not do is outline the specifics of a testing plan, including how much of the city’s $95 million it received through the federal CARES Act would be used for testing. But Cunningham’s memo called for antibody and diagnostic tests at sites in each of the city’s council wards, as well as the Tucson Convention Center.

Ortega said he’ll be able to bring more information before the next council meeting, while also advocating that the program be voluntary for city employees. The specifics of who will run the program will be handled by the city’s procurement process.