Tucson, county working to determine fate of 'the heart' of El Presidio Plaza

He said the fountain is one of Charles Clement’s most-recognizable public works in Tucson. The piece was one of five commissioned from local artists when El Presidio was being revamped as a public plaza in the late 1960s. Other pieces have been lost or broken.

The goal of the fountain was to create “an allegory to this region’s relationship with water and how precious water is,” according to Clinco, who said it is stylized with the brutalist architecture of the time period.

It has since remained an “indelible and iconic feature of the plaza,” he said.

“That fountain has really been the backdrop of people’s weddings and graduations, as well as protests and celebrations. It really is our civic space, and that fountain has played such an important role in that public space,” he said.

Plans were put in place to revamp the fountain alongside the January 8th Memorial, which serves as an ode to the 2011 shooting that left six Tucsonans dead and U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and 12 others wounded.