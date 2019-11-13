A Tucson couple are facing a string of felony charges for allegedly using the husband’s company credit card to steal more than $100,000 from his employer, according to an indictment.
Gabriel Ibarra and his wife, Valerie Ann Ibarra, were indicted by a state grand jury on charges of theft, conspiracy and fraudulent schemes, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday.
Gabriel Ibarra worked for Robbins Equipment Co. of Tucson between 2014 and 2016 when the scheme occurred, the indictment says.
A LinkedIn profile describes him as the company’s manager of business development.
The indictment accuses Gabriel Ibarra of using the company credit card to make unspecified “personal purchases” and payments to his own Square account.
Square uses a small device attached to a cellphone for mobile credit card processing.
Valerie Ibarra “conspired and participated” in the scheme, the attorney general said.
The indictment did not list an attorney of record for the couple. Information about upcoming court dates was not immediately available.