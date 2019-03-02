Fifth Annual Swinging@AIDS Benefit

The Center for Health and Hope is organizing the following fundraisers to benefit Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network and the Children of Africa Hope Mission School in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Fifth Annual Swinging@AIDS Benefit concert featuring Heather Hardy and the Lil' Mama Band is March 22 with doors opening at 6 p.m. at Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Tickets are $20, and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

A benefit golf tournament and silent auction is March 23 at El Conquistador Golf, 10555 N. La Cañada Drive. There is an 8 a.m. shotgun start, scramble format. The registration fee is $125 and includes green fees, a meal and prizes.

To purchase tickets or for further information about both events, call the TIHAN office at 299-6647 or go to www.swingingataids.org