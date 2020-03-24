Tucson couple finally home in SaddleBrooke after 11 days quarantined on a cruise ship

Stephen Maltzman sat in his backyard in the SaddleBrooke community north of Tucson, taking in the view of the towering Santa Catalina Mountains and the bright green golf course and enjoying the warm sunshine.

He was especially enjoying being at his desert home Monday after 11 days quarantined in the cabin of a cruise ship off the coast of Recife, Brazil. Maltzman and his wife, Donna DePesa were two of 103 U.S. passengers on a Silversea Cruises cruise ship.

President Donald Trump mentioned the cruise and the safe retuen of its passengers Monday in his news briefing.

Maltzman and DePesa embarked on the Silver Shadow on March 7, in Rio de Janeiro for what was supposed to be a 20-day cruise where they would teach bridge and host bridge games , Maltzman said. The cruise was scheduled to stop at three coastal Brazil cities before heading north toward Puerto Rico — stopping at several islands along the way — and ultimately to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Five days into the cruise, a passenger was taken to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the passengers were told to to stay in their cabins as the ship remained at the port of Recife, Brazil.

Maltzman and DePesa had a suite with a sitting area and a balcony along with their bedroom.

The couple would go out to the balcony for fresh air and sometimes talked to their balcony neighbors . But even with a bigger-than-usual cruise cabin, the pair could not wait to get home, he said.

The first day after the ship’s lock down, passengers were allowed to leave their room for one hour and walk around on the ship, but that only lasted one time, Maltzman said.