A Tucson couple killed in a fire at their south-side home earlier this month are being remembered by their family for their caring and giving natures.
Donald Smith, 70, and his wife, Patricia, 67, were inside their home in the 2800 block of East Menor Stravenue when a fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. on July 11, Tucson Fire Department said. It took more than 30 firefighters about 23 minutes to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters were able to bring them out of the home, but both later succumbed to smoke inhalation, the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.
The Smith family now waits for more answers as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Initially, it appears that during the blaze Donald “was trying to get the fire extinguisher, he just didn’t make it to get it,” said Ebonie Smith, who lost both parents in the fire.
Smith remembers her parents as caring people who loved to have fun.
She called her father a “great man” who would help anyone, and when it came to helping family, he would have a little fun in the process.
“He would help, but he would talk crap before he would help,” Ebonie said, chuckling a bit. “He would tell my sister, ‘Where’s your man at? Your man should be helping you out,’ but then turn around and still give her money.”
He was the second oldest of eight children and the first among them to pass away, according to Latrice Smith, the couple’s niece.
“He liked working outside, he was not an in-the-house type person,” Ebonie said. They both remembered him starting a garden, adding on to the family home and remaining active while in the early stages of dementia.
Patricia enjoyed spending time at the casino, Ebonie said, adding that good fortune seemed to follow her around.
“One time she won $8,000 at Desert Diamond (Casino) … she just had that lucky streak with her. If she wasn’t at the casino, she was playing spades or hearts on the computer at the house,” Ebonie said.
She’s also remembered for giving to different charities, Latrice added.
Patricia retired from Tucson Electric Power on March 1, 2016, after working for more than 30 years at the company.
Near the end of her life, Patricia was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and would stay close to her husband or her daughter, Ebonie said.
But out of the loss of her mother, Ebonie and her family has gained something they’ll never forget.
Patricia was an organ donor.
“She donated her kidney and now it is in a 71-year-old female from Tennessee, so she lives on,” Ebonie said. “Still giving in the end, still giving.”
The Smiths hope to one day meet the recipient of that life-saving organ donation.
“In the end run, I’m extremely happy that she wound up giving her kidney to someone and they’re living because of her, that’s amazing,” Ebonie said.
A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family try to rebuild the home after being told the homeowner’s insurance wasn’t going to cover the entire cost of rebuilding.
The money will also be used to take care of any items needed for Ebonie and her son, who lived at the home.
Ebonie and Latrice Smith want to see the home restored to the place where their family would gather together to have fun.
But they’ll first honor their loved ones in a celebration of life service on Saturday, July 27, at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 2800 E. 36th St from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Smiths will then gather at Quincey Douglas Center, 1575 E. 36th St., from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to break bread and remember Donald and Patricia. The public is welcome at both events.
“We’re just asking for anyone and everyone to assist if they can because this is a trying time, not only have my cousins lost one parent in the fire but they lost two. So, it’s really hard for everyone,” Latrice said.