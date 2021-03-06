Tucson couple, married 51 years, dies of COVID-19 just days apart

“I was able to speak to her,” he said. “She recognized me, she spoke to me for a little bit. But I didn’t want her to get exhausted. They had put a full mask of oxygen on her. I was just with her for about an hour and a half. And they explained to me that if she did not make any more progress, they would have to transfer her to ICU.”

And the next day, they did.

“That was the last interaction I had with her,” he said. “I think it was a week after I saw her that she moved to heaven with my dad and with the Lord.”

After fighting a long battle with the virus, Jesus died on Jan. 30. Maria passed away on Feb. 7. They both had diabetes, which is considered a high-risk underlying condition when it comes to COVID-19.

“My mom never knew that our dad had passed away and my dad never knew that my mom had been admitted into the hospital,” Raquel said.

For Liz, Jesus Jr. and Raquel, living without their parents has been heartbreaking, but they rely on their relationship with one another and their faith to keep them going.