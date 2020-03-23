Tucson couple wants to get home to Canada, needs COVID-19 test first

Theresa Masterman has been trying to get her husband out of Tucson and back home to Kelowna, British Columbia, for days now, but the lack of available tests for the COVID-19 virus is making it impossible.

Jack Masterman, 89, fell at their Tucson home and was taken to Tucson Medical Center on March 14 after developing pneumonia. There’s been a bed waiting for him at a skilled nursing rehabilitation center near their home in Canada for four days now, but Masterman can’t get him there because either the air ambulance transport, or the facility in British Columbia — or both — want a negative test first.

Since her husband does not have any symptoms of having the COVID-19 virus, he’s not a testing priority in the U.S. Masterman is worried about losing the bed back home, and she’s distraught about not being able to visit him since TMC imposed its no-visitor rule.

“I feel that we are being held hostage,” she said. “You’d think they’d do it for inpatient.”

She’s says she’s been getting “mixed messages” about what’s needed for this to work. She’s called everywhere she can think of in Canada to see if she could get a test sent down, but nothing has materialized.

“I haven’t seen him in five days,” she said. “It’s just horrible.”

And once they are home, she can’t see him for another 14 days while she’s in quarantine.

A commercial flight is out of the question, she said, because while her husband is stable enough to travel, he’s too weak to stand on his own.