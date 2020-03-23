You are the owner of this article.
Tucson court delays non-essential marriage and divorce proceedings during virus outbreak

A security guard stands outside the Pima County Superior Court Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

 By Josh Galemore Arizona Daily Star

Pima County Superior Court is delaying some services if they are non-essential, including marriage and divorce proceedings, name changes, passport applications.

The court has gradually been limiting in-person services in order to limit potential exposure of the novel coronavirus, said Krisanne LoGalbo, superior court spokeswoman, in a news release. 

Most non-essential hearings have been postponed as the court continues to maintain critical services for people who need protective orders, have emergencies or are in jail waiting for arraignment or sentencing. 

