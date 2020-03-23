Tucson court delays non-essential marriage and divorce proceedings during virus outbreak

Pima County Superior Court is delaying some services if they are non-essential, including marriage and divorce proceedings, name changes, passport applications.

The court has gradually been limiting in-person services in order to limit potential exposure of the novel coronavirus, said Krisanne LoGalbo, superior court spokeswoman, in a news release.

Most non-essential hearings have been postponed as the court continues to maintain critical services for people who need protective orders, have emergencies or are in jail waiting for arraignment or sentencing.

