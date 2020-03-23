Tucson court puts filing to get married, or divorced, on hold during virus outbreak

Pima County Superior Court putting some services on hold, including marriage and divorce filings, name changes, passport applications and other non-essential filings.

The court has gradually been limiting in-person services in order to limit potential exposure of the novel coronavirus, said Krisanne LoGalbo, superior court spokeswoman, in a news release.

Most non-essential hearings have been postponed as the court continues to maintain critical services for people who need protective orders, have emergencies or are in jail waiting for arraignment or sentencing.

