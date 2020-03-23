You are the owner of this article.
Tucson court puts marriage and divorce proceedings, on hold during virus outbreak

Court

A security guard stands outside the Pima County Superior Court Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

 By Josh Galemore Arizona Daily Star

Pima County Superior Court putting some services on hold, including marriage and divorce filings, name changes, passport applications and other non-essential hearings.

The court has gradually been limiting in-person services in order to limit potential exposure of the novel coronavirus, said Krisanne LoGalbo, superior court spokeswoman, in a news release. 

Most non-essential hearings have been postponed as the court continues to maintain critical services for people who need protective orders, have emergencies or are in jail waiting for arraignment or sentencing. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

