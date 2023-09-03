A 26-year-old man was killed early Saturday when Tucson police say he ran a red light and crashed into a tractor trailer.

The crash happened about 2:15 a.m. when Edward Lopez-Villalvazo ran a red light in a 2010 Mazda 3 on northbound North Stone Avenue at East Grant Road and crashed into an eastbound 2020 Volvo truck tractor pulling a 2022 utility trailer, Tucson police said Saturday in a news release.

Lopez-Villalvazo died at the crash scene. A woman riding in the Mazda was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

The driver of the Volvo was evaluated at the scene but was not injured.

The crash investigation is ongoing, the release said.