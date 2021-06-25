Tucson crash leaves one dead and two critically injured, police say

One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash on East Aviation Parkway early Friday morning, Tucson police said.

Officials arrived on the scene of the single-car crash shortly before 4 a.m. and found a 1996 Acura 2.5 TL in the dirt area east of the roadway, in the 4100 block of East Aviation, police said in a news release. Three people were found outside of the car.

The driver, Jose Guillermo Mendez-Orduno, 23, died at the scene, the news release said. Authorities took the two passengers to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Detectives determined that Mendez-Orduno was driving eastbound at high speed and failed to negotiate a curve, causing the car to hit a curb and to flip, police said.

No seatbelts were worn and all three people were thrown from the car, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing.