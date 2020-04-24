Tucson creates new ordinance to deter provocateurs from harassing police at crime scenes

“This is something that affects the black community and other communities in a very special way,” Lee said.

The man who made the video that shocked council members has been arrested at least twice since 2018 over similar clashes with police in Texas and Florida, the Star found.

The Florida charge was dropped and one in Texas is winding through the courts, online records show.

The man’s name is listed in court records as Baoquoc Tran Nguyen, age 36. He has his own YouTube channel called Clash with Bao, with more than 100 videos that document run-ins with Tucson police, the Unversity of Arizona Police Department and many others.

Nguyen couldn’t be reached for comment for this story.

The Star tried to contact him through a former associate in Texas who said he forwarded the request for comment, but Nguyen did not respond by deadline.

The ex-associate, David Bailey, 57, of San Antonio, told the Star said he got to know Nguyen a few years back when he used to be a First Amendment auditor himself.

Bailey said Nguyen lives in a van he drives around the country in search of potential police conflicts that could make him more popular online and bring in financial rewards.