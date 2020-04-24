Tucson cruise ship doctor still a coronavirus castaway

The overseas odyssey continues for Dr. Joseph Rizza, Tucson’s castaway cruise ship physician.

When last we heard from the 72-year-old SaddleBrooke resident on April 10, he was stuck on board the Celebrity Solstice as it circled Australia on its way to Singapore.

Now Rizza is on an entirely different cruise ship, due to arrive in the Philippine capital of Manila on Saturday. But it’s still unclear what will happen when he gets there, as Rizza fights to return home from a five-day work assignment that has turned into a six-week ordeal.

“I feel as if I am in one of those episodes of ‘The Twilight Zone’ I watched as a kid in the ’60s,” Rizza said in an email Wednesday. “A cruel joke.”

Rizza joined the Solstice crew in New Zealand on March 15 as an emergency, mid-cruise replacement, after one of the ship’s doctors abruptly resigned.

When the ship reached Sydney on March 20, its roughly 2,300 passengers were allowed to get off, but Rizza and the other 1,100 crew members were not permitted to leave.

About a dozen passengers later tested positive for COVID-19 and one died from the virus.

No longer welcome in the port of Sydney, the Solstice spent the next two weeks floating off the coast of Australia before transferring about 650 crew members to another cruise ship and heading for Singapore.

Along the way, Rizza said, the ship attempted to stop at the Indonesian city of Surabaya, but it was only allowed to anchor outside the port to take on fuel and supplies.

The Solstice then continued toward Singapore, where it was expected to arrive this Sunday, but Rizza said he had already been told they wouldn’t be allowed to dock or let him off to catch a flight back to the States.