Tucson cyclist injured when truck plowed into riders in Arizona race has died

A cyclist from Tucson has died about three weeks after being one of several riders injured when the driver of a pickup truck plowed into participants in a bike race in Show Low.

Jeremy Barrett, 58, was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center after the crash, suffering from internal injuries in the June 19 wreck, said Kathryn Bertine, one of Barrett’s many cycling friends.

Things looked grim immediately after the crash, but Bertine said Barrett began to show signs of recovery. However, he suffered a stroke and his condition started to deteriorate over the past few days. He died on Saturday, July 10.

Barrett as a kind and gentle soul, Bertine said. She first met Barrett when she started bike racing in 2007.

“There are two kinds of people you meet when you get into a sport as a beginner, those who are helpful, and those who aren't,” Bertine said. “Jeremy was so helpful and kind and knowledgeable and just became a dear friend.”

Tucson's cycling community is a tight-knit group that considers one another family, so Barrett’s loss has affected a lot of people, she said.