A Tucson police detective was recently recognized nationally for her work in overseeing more than 1,200 sex offenders in the city.
At a ceremony on Wednesday, Detective Bryn Fox was recognized out of 14,000 OffenderWatch — a nationwide sex offender registry network — users from more than 3,000 agencies across the nation.
In a press release, OffenderWatch said Detective Bryn Fox was recognized for "excelling in meeting the sex offender registry objectives." The Tucson Police Department uses OffenderWatch for help in investigations and to keep track of registered sex offenders.
Fox overlooks records, tracks offenders moving in and out of Tucson, and interacts with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate offenders.
"The Tucson Police Department is proud that Detective Fox was recognized as one of the elite sex offender investigators in the country by OffenderWatch," Assistant Chief Carla Johnson said in the release.
"Her dedication to the mission is inspirational. We are grateful, as well, to OffenderWatch for an outstanding partnership that features continuous improvements based on feedback from user agencies and practitioners such as Detective Fox."