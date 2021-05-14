Tucson diocese drops mask, safety protocols except for one Mass each weekend

On Friday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson said it would require each church in the diocese to continue to offer one Mass each weekend where the health safety protocols, including mask wearing, and social distancing remain in place.

Bishop Edward Weisenburger said the other Masses each weekend will be celebrated without masks required and no protocols in place. He urged parishioners to attend a Mass where they feel most comfortable.

The change will begin the weekend of May 22-23, Weisenburger said in an email to parishioners.

“If you prefer a Mass without protocols then I urge you to check your parish website which will show which weekend Mass retains those protocols and the remaining weekend Masses which will be celebrated without protocols,” he wrote in the email. “As we move forward let us not forget those whose lives were lost, those who were gravely impacted by the coronavirus, or the vulnerable who walk with us still.”