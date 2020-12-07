Tucson diocese, St. Vincent de Paul hosting food drive, distribution

The Diocese of Tucson and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Southern Arizona are teaming up to help ease hunger for the holidays.
It will be the second joint effort for the pair during the pandemic: A food drive across seven parishes in August netted 15 tons of food in six days, resulting in 2,500 meals for families in need.
“It has been a very tough time for many people and while working with St. Vincent de Paul, they tell us that they are seeing great need as well. It was such a success in August that we thought we would try it again and get as much food to the tables of families as possible,” said Deacon Mike Gutierrez of St. Augustine Cathedral.
Gutierrez said traditional seasonal food donations from parishioners city-wide are low this year; he cited factors such as the closing of churches earlier in the pandemic as well as pandemic-related job losses, which have impacted the ability of individuals who typically donate to give.
“We can see that St. Vincent de Paul and parishes are not able to meet the need, so Bishop Weisenberger thought it would be a good idea to reach out to the community for support. We are hoping to ease the burden on families and think this will be really helpful,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez said they are seeking donations of nonperishable foods including canned meat, fish, chicken, soups/stews, vegetables and fruit as well as powdered and shelf-stable milk and staples such as sugar, flour, cooking oils, rice, beans, macaroni and cheese, and peanut butter and jelly. Healthy, child-friendly snacks and breakfast items are also needed.
The public can drop donations of food during a no-contact collection from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12; volunteers will be wearings masks, gloves and utilizing hand sanitizer and temperature checks prior to the event. Monetary donations are also welcome and will be utilized to meet the demand for food boxes.
A majority of the food that is collected will be distributed to families identified through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Southern Arizona, a Catholic lay organization dedicated to addressing charity and justice that is comprised of 37 conferences in Southern Arizona.
Free food boxes will also be distributed to families in need during a no-contact drive-through event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at St. Vincent de Paul Warehouse, 829 S. Sixth Ave.
Gutierrez encouraged anyone experiencing hardship to utilize the food giveaway and to contact their local St. Vincent de Paul conference for additional assistance.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net
