Tucson doctor urges caution, not fear, for older adults during holidays

For those who have relatives in Tucson, many of their relatives have stepped up and are making sure they do grocery shopping, errands and take their loved ones to medical appointments. Caregivers are also doing more to keep their clients busy and engaged in activities, said the physician. Some have plenty of relatives who live locally and are used to regular visits and large family gatherings, but the contact has decreased because of the coronavirus, affecting their morale.

“But, surprisingly many are computer-savvy and are staying connected with family and friends through Skype, Zoom or FaceTime,” Schoenbaum said.

For those who do not know, they may get help from relatives or friends, and even get virtually connected through the use of one of their relatives’ smartphones for the holidays, said Schoenbaum.

However, said Schoenbaum, the coronavirus pandemic has also impacted other seniors who feel isolated and lonely. “Some panic. Some are drinking a bit more or taking more prescription drugs — tranquilizers or narcotics to help them sleep or to deal with their depression and anxiety,” he said.

“We are seeing people with a history of depression relapsing, and there are many patients showing depression symptoms for the first time,” he said.