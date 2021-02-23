Tucson doctor, volunteer with asylum seekers 'put his all into everything he did'

Thompson was “incredibly careful” during the coronavirus pandemic, but he eventually was infected and died from a coronavirus infection, said Dr. Anna Landau, a family medicine physician in Tucson and medical coordinator at Casa Alitas. His wife was with him when he died at the hospital.

He had strong principles and an “incredible lust for life,” said Tyna Callahan, his neighbor of 20 years. “He was fun, he was irreverent, he was engaging, he was a wonderful friend.”

Thompson’s principles made him a conscientious objector during the war in Vietnam, Callahan said. Rather than avoid his draft notice, he told military officials he would not fight in the war and “paid the price for it,” in the form of a prison sentence.

“He was never afraid to speak his mind and fight for what was right,” Landau said. “That was all the way to the very end. He was a force to be reckoned with, in all the best ways.”

At the same time, Thompson always found ways to make people laugh “even when we were doing all sorts of incredibly difficult, challenging work,” Landau said.