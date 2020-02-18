2 Tucson doctors are placed on probation by state for substance-abuse issues

Two Tucson doctors previously disciplined by the state for substance-abuse issues have been placed on probation by the Arizona Medical Board.

In separate disciplinary actions by the board, Dr. Steven M. Rayle and Dr. Sean P. Elliott each will remain under board supervision for five years after repeatedly relapsing following previous board-ordered rehabilitation programs, records show.

Rayle works for Emerald Care of Tucson, a physicians group that travels to assisted-living facilities seeing patients who can’t get to a doctor’s office.

Elliott is a professor of pediatrics and interim associate dean for curriculum at the University of Arizona and is set to retire in March, according to the university.

Rayle is perhaps best known in Tucson as an eyewitness to the Jan. 8, 2011, shooting that killed six people and wounded more than a dozen others, including former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.

Board concerns about Rayle’s conduct first surfaced in 2015. A Tucson pharmacy reported him to the board after he wrote a prescription for a controlled substance for a friend and picked it up himself, medical board records posted online earlier this month show.