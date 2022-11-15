Tucson driver, 61, dies in vehicle crash

A 61-year-old man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Tucson's east side, police said.

Just before 1 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a 2020 Ford Transit Connect and a maroon 2009 Ford Expedition at South Wilmot Road and East 22nd Street.

The driver of the Transit Connect was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The adult male driver of the Expedition sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Transit Connect was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police identified him as Todd Aldinger.

Detectives determined Aldinger was headed north on on Wilmot and attempted to turn left onto 22nd when his vehicle collided with the Expedition that was traveling south on Wilmot. The driver of the Expedition was not impaired at the time of the collision, police said.

Failure to yield while making a left turn by Mr. Aldinger is believed to be the major contributing factor of the collision. Detectives are still investigating to determine if speed was a factor in the collision.