A man is facing felony DUI charges after a crash left a teenager with life-threatening injuries on Tucson's south side Thursday, police say. 

Around 7:15 p.m., Tucson police responded to the area of South Wilmot Road, south of Interstate-10 for a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle and a truck.  

Detectives learned the teen boy was driving an ATV northbound on Wilmot when a southbound truck made a left turn in front of him, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman.

The teen was thrown from the ATV and taken to the hospital where he remains.

Detectives determined the driver of the truck was impaired, Dugan said. He was booked into the Pima County jail and faces felony DUI charges. Additional charges are pending.

The driver, whose name has not been released, also had a young child in the truck at the time of the crash, Dugan said.

Speeding also appeared to be a factor in the crash.

No further information has been released. 

