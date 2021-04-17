Tucson driver sought in serious crash involving child, pregnant mother

Tucson police officers are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a two-year-old child and their mother injured on Friday.
At about 6:30 p.m., a silver or gray 2000’s Ford F150 struck the pair as a family member pushed the child in a stroller with their mother next to them in the crosswalk at West Irvington Road and South 9th Avenue.
The child remains in critical condition, the department said. Their mother, who is six months pregnant, suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com
On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Shaq Davis
Reporter
Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.