Tucson educators get creative to maintain connections with students during coronavirus closures

Tending to students’ emotional well-being is at the forefront for many Tucson-area educators as schools began to roll out remote education this week.

Dozens of teachers and staff workers from TUSD’s White Elementary and Pistor Middle schools drove through the neighborhoods surrounding the campus at the end of the second week of school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. They honked and waved, displayiing signs that said “We love you” and “We miss you” in many different ways.

Families stood on porches and waved back. Small groups of children ran to street corners, all craning for a glimpse of the teachers they used to see nearly every day.

At the nearby Winston Reynolds-Manzanita Park, a line of cars waited. Families crowded together on bumpers, in the back of trucks and poking out their sunroofs.

White Elementary first-grade teacher Liliana Ortiz, who organized the parade with her colleague Marivel Yanez, says teachers don’t have “sit-at-our-desk jobs.”

“It’s been hard, but I think these little things to do for the kids and community is exciting,” she said.

Schools across town have been doing car parades this week, a new tradition many are hoping to continue for the duration of the school closures.

While the closures are set to last until at least April 10, with the number of confirmed coronavirus cases only growing in Pima County and throughout the state, it’s not clear if the closures will be extended.

Remote learning is being administered both online and with printed packets as needed.