Saint Elizabeth’s Health Center was among last year’s recipients of a Tucson Electric Power’s Community Impact Grants.

Tucson Electric Power is accepting grant applications from nonprofits for its Community Impact Grants program.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. July 30. Applications must be submitted online at tep.com/community-impact-grants

TEP is expected to award $135,000 in Community Impact Grants to support nonprofit agencies that improve education, protect the environment and provide assistance to limited-income residents. Guidelines and more information are available online at the TEP website.

The utility will award $125,000 to nonprofits in Pima County and $10,000 to organizations in the White Mountains/Springerville area.

Grants to individual agencies will range from $1,000 to $50,000. The money comes from corporate resources, not customers’ rates.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles