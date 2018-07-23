Tucson Electric Power is accepting grant applications from nonprofits for its Community Impact Grants program.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. July 30. Applications must be submitted online at tep.com/community-impact-grants
TEP is expected to award $135,000 in Community Impact Grants to support nonprofit agencies that improve education, protect the environment and provide assistance to limited-income residents. Guidelines and more information are available online at the TEP website.
The utility will award $125,000 to nonprofits in Pima County and $10,000 to organizations in the White Mountains/Springerville area.
Grants to individual agencies will range from $1,000 to $50,000. The money comes from corporate resources, not customers’ rates.