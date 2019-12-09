Tucson Electric Power is teaming up with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to provide energy-efficient lighting and faucet kits to low income residents who qualify for food assistance.
Throughout December, residents who receive food assistance through the food bank will also receive a free energy-saving kit that includes eight LED light bulbs, a low-flow shower head, bathroom and kitchen faucet aerators and an LED night light.
The kits, a $40 value, can result in an annual energy savings of about $75, the utility said in a news release.
TEP is providing the food bank with 11,000 of these kits, which will be distributed while supplies last at its distribution centers in Amado, Marana, Green Valley and Tucson, as well as at the Caridad Community Kitchen.