Tucson electricity demand soars due to record heat, pandemic

Electricity demand in Tucson soared during the spring and early summer as temperatures toppled records and the pandemic continued to keep people home.

Reversing a one-month decline from the early spring, electricity sales to Tucson Electric Power customers jumped 9% in the period from April through June compared to the same period a year ago, the utility said this week.

While it’s unclear how much hot weather and how much the pandemic contributed to the increase, certainly the use of air conditioners was a factor, a utility spokesman said.

Air conditioning and/or swamp cooling are considered necessities for surviving Arizona’s summer heat. But increased energy use caused by air conditioning is also one factor that’s been linked to hotter temperatures due to long-term climate change.

The electricity use increase was generated by customers of both TEP and its sister utility UniSource Energy Services, which serves Santa Cruz and Mohave County residents, said TEP spokesman Joe Barrios.

The utility declined to release sales figures yet for July and August, Tucson’s second-hottest and hottest months on record ever, respectively. Those results won’t be public until the utility releases its third-quarter earnings statement sometime in October, Barrios said.

Tucson Water customers, meanwhile, used more water than average in the record-setting hot months of May and July but less than average in June. Unlike the other record-setting months, June 2020 was the 17th-warmest June since records started being kept in 1895.