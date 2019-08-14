Nandi, one of Reid Park Zoo's elephants, is turning five this weekend. And of course, a
birthday bash is in the works.
The party begins at 8 a.m. Sunday. The first 100 people at the elephant exhibit, Exhibition Tanzania, will get free birthday cupcakes.
By 8:30 a.m., "Happy Birthday" will be sung to Nandi and she'll get her favorite treats. There will also be music and dancing presented by African Diaspora.
And from 9 to 10 a.m. expect elephant-themed activities and chats with zookeepers.
Plus, a "Nandi Special" will be available in the Zoofari Market, though the meal has yet to be determined.
Nandi's birthday bash is free with zoo admission.
Here's what Nandi's fourth birthday looked like:
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
Nandi investigates the carrots and greens left for her in a birthday sand castle during her fourth birthday celebration at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Nandi got to enjoy a sand castle birthday cake with carrots and greens, while zoo-goers got to romp "Nandi-style" in a 100-square-foot mud pit. The elephant weighs 2,800 pounds, compared to the 245 she clocked in at the day after her birth.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
Logan Seaman, 8, gets the mud washed off after a romp through the mud pit during a fourth birthday celebration for Nandi the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
The herd of African elephants, led by Nandi at right, during a fourth birthday celebration for Nandi at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
Eddie Wachter, 7, submerges himself in a mud pit during a fourth birthday celebration for Nandi the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Nandi got to enjoy a sand castle birthday cake with carrots and greens, while zoo-goers got to romp "Nandi-style" in a 100-square-foot mud pit.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
Zoo visitors line up outside the front gates before a fourth birthday celebration for Nandi the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
Nandi-inspired cupcakes from Taste Catering were available for the first 100 visitors to a fourth birthday celebration for Nandi the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
Charlee, 5, enjoys the cooling hose-down following a trek through the mud pit during a fourth birthday celebration for Nandi the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
John, 5, enjoy getting the mud washed off after a dip in the mud pit during a fourth birthday celebration for Nandi the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
Visitors pack in to catch a glimpse of Nandi during a her birthday celebration at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Nandi’s Muddy Birthday Bash
Nandi, checking in a 2,800 pounds, searches the habitat for bits of "enrichment" treats during a fourth birthday celebration for Nandi the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
