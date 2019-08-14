Nandi, checking in a 2,800 pounds, searches the habitat for bits of "enrichment" treats during a fourth birthday celebration for Nandi the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo on Aug. 18, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Nandi, one of Reid Park Zoo's elephants, is turning five this weekend. And of course, a birthday bash is in the works. 

The party begins at 8 a.m. Sunday. The first 100 people at the elephant exhibit, Exhibition Tanzania, will get free birthday cupcakes. 

By 8:30 a.m., "Happy Birthday" will be sung to Nandi and she'll get her favorite treats. There will also be music and dancing presented by African Diaspora.

And from 9 to 10 a.m. expect elephant-themed activities and chats with zookeepers. 

Plus, a "Nandi Special" will be available in the Zoofari Market, though the meal has yet to be determined. 

Nandi's birthday bash is free with zoo admission. 

Nandi took Tucson by storm after her birth in 2014, even being recognized by BuzzFeed as having one of the 37 cutest baby animal photos of that year. Nandi eventually inspired a Tucson Symphony Orchestra piece and has "become a Tucson celebrity," as the zoo says.

Here's what Nandi's fourth birthday looked like:

