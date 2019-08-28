The Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge will take over the La Encantada Shopping Center at 2905 E. Skyline Drive on Sunday.

This one is for all the salsa lovers in Tucson.

And the tequila lovers.

And we can’t forget about the taco lovers.

The ninth annual Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge, put together by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, will take over the La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E Skyline Drive, on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Attendees will have the chance to sample drinks and bites from more than 40 Southern Arizona restaurants, breweries and distilleries — and then vote for their favorites.

A panel of local guest judges will also be at the event.

Last year’s first-place winners included Angie’s Kick Ass Salsa, Crossroads Restaurant, Ritz-Carlton at Dove Mountain, the Lodge at Ventana Canyon, Cruz Del Sol Tequila, El Coronado and Tequila Factory.

Here’s a sliver of what you can expect at this year’s event:

  • Smoked nopal salsa and al pastor tacos from Café Botanica
  • Pineapple and basil salsa with a smokey pineapple cocktail from Proof Artisanal Pizza & Pasta
  • Tuna tacos and mojito margaritas with green apple boba from Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa
  • Prickly pear kombucha and dragon fruit kombucha from Fermented Tea Company
  • Two salsas, including pepita salsa with a crunch of roasted pumpkin seeds; tacos with potato, corn and poblano; and a muddled cucumber and tequila drink from The Gallery Golf Club

In addition to food and drink samplings, the Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge features live music and entertainment.

Other eateries slated to be at the event include Santiago’s Mexican, Rigo’s Restaurant, Café a la C’Art and Peppersauce Kitchen. The event will also feature live music and entertainment from Ballet Folklorico, Santa Pachita and Troy Gray Duo. Proceeds from the event will support SAACA’s community arts programming, in addition to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

More than 40 restaurants, breweries and distilleries will be present at the Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge.
Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

