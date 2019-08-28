If you go

What: Salsa, Tequila & Taco Challenge.

When: 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 1.

Where: La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.

Price: $55 for general admission, $85 for VIP. General admission is $65 on the day of the event.

More info: saaca.org/salsatequilataco

Et Cetera: This is a 21+ event.