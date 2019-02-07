A nonprofit is hosting an event this weekend to raise funds to help local first responders facing life-threatening illnesses.
Kent’s Heart & Hope Foundation will stage the Second Annual 5K Run to Rescue Fitness Challenge and Quarter-Mile Kid’s Obstacle Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday .
“We wanted to give the community an idea of what the training is like that officers have to go through to become recruits. Some people think they just have to pass a simple test, and this brings a good sense of awareness to people about how physically fit first responders must be,” said Gabrielle Rhind, who founded the foundation in honor of her husband, Kent Rhind.
Kent, a 27-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department, lost his battle to an aggressive form of cancer in 2013. Gabrielle said Kent’s illness highlighted the need for a safety-net fund for non-duty-related illnesses among first responders.
While Kent had accrued sick leave and vacation days and had the ability to retire after decades with the department, the Rhinds realized many others are not so fortunate.
“My husband was diagnosed one day and he never went back to work. He underwent treatment for 16 months and had he not been able to retire, he would have been without a paycheck for the entire time. As it stands right now, there are many programs with assistance available to first responders if they are injured or die in the line of duty, but no help if they become ill and can’t go to work,” Gabrielle said.
The foundation provides a variety of services to first responders facing serious illnesses: Financial assistance; support from care teams including transportation to medical appointments; respite for caregivers and family members; and assistance with shopping, errands and other support.