If you go

Second Annual 5K Run to Rescue Fitness Challenge and Kid’s Obstacle Fun Run

When: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.

Where: Pima County Sheriffs Department Training Center, 1250 W. Silverlake Road.

Cost: $25 per person; free for children 10 and younger.

Festivities include a t-shirt, breakfast, music, massages, a 5K walk/run and a quarter-mile obstacle course for kids. Attendees can also participate in drills and fitness activities directed by instructors from the sheriff’s department; they will also have the opportunity to meet first responders.

For more information, to make a donation or to register online, visit www.kentsheartandhope.org/events.html or call 245-0242.