Tucson event Saturday to focus on expungement of low-level marijuana crime

More options are popping up for people charged and convicted of low-level marijuana crimes. One of those will be an expungement clinic hosted by Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik and the nation’s largest nonprofit marijuana advocacy organization.

The clinic will be at the Ward 6 office at 3202 E. First St. on Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be enforced because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

There is no cost to attend the clinic, and anyone with a low-level marijuana arrest, charge or conviction anywhere in Arizona is eligible to petition the appropriate jurisdiction for expungement. Out-of-state and federal charges are not eligible.

The clinic came about after a meeting with Kozachik; Mike Robinette, chair of the Arizona chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML; and Patrick Robles, community outreach director for the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

After a discussion that included whether or not the County Attorney's Office would participate and co-sponsor the event, an agreement was reached by all parties that the clinic would not include the prosecutor’s office.