Tucson expected to hit first triple-digit temperatures of the year this week

Tucson’s high temperature is expected to hit 100 on Wednesday for the first time in 2020.

Though the first triple-digit day in Tucson usually happens in May, having 100-degree weather as early as April is not unheard of, said Jim Meyer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“We’ve had some cool months over the winter, but April is turning out to be above-average temperatures,” Meyer said. “So it is probably going to end up being one of the warmer Aprils we’ve seen.”

The average recorded first 100-degree day is May 25.

In the last 10 years, the first 100-degree day has mostly been in May, according to Star archives.

The earliest 100-degree day in the last 10 years and the last time Tucson got triple-digit temperatures in April was in 2012, on April 22.

“It looks like May is going to have plenty of 100-degree days in it,” Meyer said. “It looks like the pattern is on the warm side.”

Still, it’s hard to predict whether an earlier first 100-degree day will lead to a hotter-than-average summer, Meyer said.