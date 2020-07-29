Tucson facing excessive heat warnings for days

Nyyokki Powers, left, her daughter Anyiah, 9, and their dog Bruno take shelter from the sun at Udall Dog Park, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road, in this May photo. An excessive heat warning for Tucson will be in effect from Wednesday to Saturday this week.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
It's about to get much hotter through the end of the week in parts of Southern Arizona.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Saturday for Tucson and the surrounding area. Temperatures are expected to reach between 106 and 113 degrees Friday, the hottest day of the week, weather service officials said.
The excessive heat warning includes Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, parts of Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.
The extreme heat combined with humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, the weather service said. It will be especially dangerous for people doing outdoor activities.
People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun and know the symptoms of heat-related illness.
Those symptoms include: thirst; heat cramps in abdominal muscles or legs; heat exhaustion which can include red skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea or vomiting and dizziness; and heat stroke which can include changes in consciousness, a rapid and weak pulse and shallow breathing, a throbbing headache, confusion, vomiting or seizures.
Monsoon
A highly localized cell of monsoon dumps rain, with a hint of lightning, onto the Rincon Mountains as it sweeps through a small band of the eastern valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Monsoon clouds stripe the western just after a highly localized cell dropped rain on parts of Saguaro National Park East, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A half rainbow arcs over Saguaro National Park East as a highly localized cell of monsoon rain sweeps through a small band of the eastern valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A highly localized monsoon cell drops rain and rainbows on Saguaro National Park East as it sweeps over a small section of the Rincon Mountains and foothills, Tucson, Ariz., July 28, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Nighthawks weave through the sunset over the Rillito River, just barely running with the first significant monsoon rainfall of the season, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A mating pair of Couch's spadefoot toads deal with an interloper in the flowing Alamo Wash near the Rillito River with the first significant rainfall from monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A mating pair of Couch's spadefoot toads are among the hundreds out and active in the flowing Alamo Wash near the Rillito River following the first significant rainfall from monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A male Couch's spadefoot toad puffs up making a mating call as the first significant monsoon rainfall has the Alamo Wash flowing for a few hours, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A male Couch's spadefoot toad puffs up making a mating call as the first significant monsoon rainfall gets the wildlife out and active in the Alamo Wash, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A Couch's spadefoot toad lurks in the waters where the Alamo Wash feeds into the Rillito River with the first significant rainfall from monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The Santa Catalinas are reflected in the last yards of the flooded Alamo Wash just before it dumps into the Rillito River during the first significant monsoon rainfall, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
The last trickles of the Alamo Wash dump into the Rillito River with the first significant rainfall from this year's monsoon, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A Couch's spadefoot toad plies the waters of the Alamo Wash just above the Riillito River following the first significant rainfall from monsoon this year, Tucson, Ariz., July 23, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Dennis Ray helps a motorist whose car stalled at Ft. Lowell Road and Oracle Road after a monsoon storm passed over the Tucson area bringing heavy rain and flooding on July 23, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A woman walks north along Oracle Road as a monsoon storm brings heavy rain and flooding on July 23, 2020. Tucson Police Department officers shut down Oracle Road north of Miracle Mile due to flooding at Oracle Road and Ft. Lowell Road.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A man crosses the street at Ft. Lowell Road and Oracle Road after a monsoon storm passed over the Tucson area bringing heavy rain and flooding on July 23, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
The morning light breaks through rain clouds over the Rincon Mountains seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
The shines through rain clouds over Tucson as seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A person carries an umbrella on their way up Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Rain falls on the Santa Catalina Mountains as seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
The morning light breaks through rain clouds over the Rincon Mountains seen from Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Walkers shelter underneath their umbrellas as they make their way up Tumamoc Hill, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A truck driving south on Tucson Boulevard near Mitchell Street kicks up water following a monsoon, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Vehicles driving along Tucson Boulevard near Mitchell Street kick up water following a monsoon, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Water flows from a small wash into the Santa Cruz riverbed following monsoon rains near the Starr Pass Boulevard overpass, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
People carry umbrellas as they walk along Dodge Boulevard near the intersection of Grant Street, on July 23, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
A double rainbow shows over a neighborhood street in Tucson, Ariz on July 15, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon 2020
Tucson sunset behind at Saguaro cactus on July 15, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
An uprooted tree rests against one of the units in Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove, victim of the first major monsoon storm of the season that rolled through the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Looking for the perfect angle for a photo, Corey McCuin straddles the upper trunk of a tree uprooted the Mission Palms Apartments, 951 W. Orange Grove, in the first major monsoon storm of the season that hit, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020. The tree was one of two that fell in the complex, this one uprooted a couple of steps to a second floor unit and landed in a mostly empty drive.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A rainbow shines in the last of the day's light over Saguaro National Park East first major monsoon storm of the season as it rolls west to wreak a bit of havoc in the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
A rainbow glows in the evening light over Saguaro National Park East, the first major monsoon storm of the season, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020. The storm downed trees, power lines and brief heavy rain in the city.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Monsoon
Rainbows pop up over Saguaro National Park East, as the first major monsoon storm of the season begins to roll into the valley, Tucson, Ariz., July 11, 2020.\
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at
scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.