Tucson facing excessive heat warnings for days

It's about to get much hotter through the end of the week in parts of Southern Arizona.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Saturday for Tucson and the surrounding area. Temperatures are expected to reach between 106 and 113 degrees Friday, the hottest day of the week, weather service officials said.

The excessive heat warning includes Western Pima County, Tohono O`odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, parts of Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

The extreme heat combined with humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, the weather service said. It will be especially dangerous for people doing outdoor activities.

People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun and know the symptoms of heat-related illness.

Those symptoms include: thirst; heat cramps in abdominal muscles or legs; heat exhaustion which can include red skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea or vomiting and dizziness; and heat stroke which can include changes in consciousness, a rapid and weak pulse and shallow breathing, a throbbing headache, confusion, vomiting or seizures.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

