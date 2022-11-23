 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson father, adult son found dead after being reported missing

A father and son were found dead on Tuesday after they were reported missing two days prior, officials say.

Just after 1 p.m., John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were found dead near the 10000 block of East Old Spanish Trail, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said. Both men were last seen on Nov. 18 in the 10000 block of East Snyder Creek Place after leaving to go on a drive.

Details on what the cause of death has not been released. No other information was released as of Wednesday afternoon.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

