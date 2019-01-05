3 places to exercise while Tumamoc is closed

Here are three alternative sites for urban walkers while the popular Tumamoc Hill road is closed for repaving:

• Sabino Canyon main road — This paved route extends nearly four miles up the scenic canyon northeast of Tucson. It begins at 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Many walkers trek the first mile or two of the road before returning to the starting point.

• Gilbert Escandón Jiménez Trail on the flanks of "A" Mountain on Tucson's west side. It's a little more than a mile long. Follow West Congress Street west of Grande Avenue and turn left onto South Cuesta Avenue. Follow Cuesta as it becomes the road leading up "A" Mountain. The trailhead is along the road at the first parking lot on the right.

• Mile-long loop trail at the Atturbury-Lyman Bird and Animal Sanctuary at the northern end of Lincoln Regional Park, with an entrance at 8330 E. Escalante Road.