Tucson Festival of Books and Altrusa International promote Young Authors Contest

The Tucson Festival of Books and Altrusa International of Tucson invite students from Southern Arizona to enter the annual Young Authors Contest. Pre-kindergarten through Grade 12 students are eligible.

Parents and teachers who know of students with stories to tell should encourage the children’s participation. Twenty young authors will win $100 gift certificates to the University of Arizona Bookstore and Bookmans.

Topics may be any subject of the writer’s choice including the pandemic or anything else. Entry is free, but submissions of stories or poems must be limited to 1,000 words.

The deadline to enter is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Send questions by email to young_authors@yahoo.com or childrens@tucsonfestivalofbooks.org and visit altrusatucson.org for more info.

Please read all of the rules before submitting your entry. Download the rules and entry form from this article on tucson.com or click the link to the contest at altrusatucson.org

