Tucson Festival of Books draws in large crowds after two-year hiatus

After navigating through the pandemic for two years, the Tucson Festival of Books made its way back to the University of Arizona campus for its 14th year, drawing in its usual large crowd.

Since 2009, TFOB has contributed over $2,000,000 to agencies that improve literacy in the community. This year, the festival included 267 presenting authors that represented over 15 genres.

After a two-year hiatus, Melanie Morgan, the executive director of TFOB, said she was not sure how many people to expect, given the pandemic, but the festival was as full as it has ever been. The festival typically sees 140,000 people over the two days.

“Everyone is so happy to be back,” Morgan said. “We’re all working together, and everyone seems to be having a great festival.”

Sue Labuda, who has been to TFOB every year, brought her grandson to the festival on Sunday to watch some Irish dancing. She said it was so nice to be back, and they were excited to visit Science City, which included 24 STEM-based exhibitions and activities.