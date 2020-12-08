 Skip to main content
Tucson Festival of Books seeks entries from young artists

The Tucson Festival of Books is seeking entries for the Young Artists Contest, sponsored by Friends of Western Art.

The contest is open to children and teens from pre-K through 12th grade. Media permitted include crayons, pencil, pastels, paint, colored pencils, charcoal and markers.

Download the entry form accompanying this article at tucson.com or go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.com/?id=1449 to download the entry form and rules.

The entry deadline has been extended to Dec. 31.

Winners will receive $100 in gift certificates and will be recognized at the 12th annual Tucson Festival of Books on Saturday, March 6 during the virtual festival.

Send any questions to childrens@tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

