Tucson Fire Department officials are investigating after a two-alarm house fire in midtown Tucson Monday afternoon. 

Around 4:40 p.m., Tucson fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 2000 block of 17th Street, near East Aviation and South Kino parkways, according to Jessica Nolte, a department spokeswoman.

An exterior fire quickly extended into a home, and the east and south sides of the home were fully engulfed and threatening exposure to structures in very close proximity to the home, Nolte said.

Tucson Fire Department crews working a two-alarm house fire near on 17th Street east Campbell Ave. on June 17, 2019. No word yet on any injuries. Two alarm fire.

The fire was under control 45 minutes after fire crews arrived on scene. The home was not occupied and was being used for storage by the owner, Nolte said.

The property owner was able to evacuate safely after calling 911 and trying to put out the exterior fire with a garden hose and fire extinguishers.

A Tucson Fire captain gets help with his gear on a hot day after a two-alarm house fire near on 17th Street east Campbell Ave. on June 17, 2019. No word yet on any injuries. Two alarm fire.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Tucson fire and Tucson police are investigating the fire as suspicious, according to the fire department.

Structure damages are yet to be determined.

As part of the department's new decontamination procedures, Tucson firefighters gets scrubbed and rinsed after working a two-alarm house fire near on 17th Street east Campbell Ave. on June 17, 2019.
