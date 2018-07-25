Hot September weather in Tucson
Buy Now
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Fire officials are emphasizing the dangers of Tucson's blazing summer heat, especially in the middle of a 3-day excessive heat warning. 

Fire officials responded to six heat-related calls yesterday, with the majority of the calls coming in after 3 p.m. Around that same time, Tucson broke records and hit 112 degrees. Today, shortly after 10 a.m., Tucson had already hit 100 degrees.

According to Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokeswoman, yesterday's amount of heat-related calls is one of the highest this summer. 

Although fire officials responded to six different calls, only two of the calls resulted in hospital visits.

Nolte also noted that a person's medical history can affect the way someone handles high temperatures, so not all the calls may have been directly linked to yesterday's record-breaking temperatures. 

Beyond that, Nolte reminds Tucsonans to stay safe and hydrated. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott