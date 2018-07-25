Fire officials are emphasizing the dangers of Tucson's blazing summer heat, especially in the middle of a 3-day excessive heat warning.
Fire officials responded to six heat-related calls yesterday, with the majority of the calls coming in after 3 p.m. Around that same time, Tucson broke records and hit 112 degrees. Today, shortly after 10 a.m., Tucson had already hit 100 degrees.
According to Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokeswoman, yesterday's amount of heat-related calls is one of the highest this summer.
Although fire officials responded to six different calls, only two of the calls resulted in hospital visits.
Nolte also noted that a person's medical history can affect the way someone handles high temperatures, so not all the calls may have been directly linked to yesterday's record-breaking temperatures.
Beyond that, Nolte reminds Tucsonans to stay safe and hydrated.