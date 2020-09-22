Tucson Fire: One man killed, one injured in wall collapse at engineering firm

One man is dead and another was seriously injured after a wall collapsed and fell on top of them inside a Tucson engineering firm.
State health and safety officials are investigating to see if any worker protection rules were broken in the fatal incident at Iota Engineering, 1641 W. Commerce Court, near West Valencia and South Midvale Park roads.
Tucson Fire Department rescuers responded to the call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 22.
On arrival, they "discovered a deceased male victim, and one other male victim with serious injuries" who was taken to a hospital, TFD said in a social media post.
Authorities are not releasing the identity of the man who was killed until after his family has been notified.
Tucson Fire spokesman Michael Colaianni, said the fire department dispatched a technical rescue team to the premises to conduct a "confined space" rescue.
"Unfortunately, in this case, a wall had collapsed onto two gentlemen," he said.
Because the fatal accident occurred in a workplace, a battalion chief on scene contacted the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
Trevor Laky, a spokesman for the division, said state investigators are on scene and would be checking to see if there were any worker safety violations.
Iota Engineering produces emergency lighting systems and components for use during power failures, its website shows.
The company did not respond to two requests for comment made five hours apart to a receptionist at the firm.
