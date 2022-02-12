Tucson Fire ramps up recruiting to try to fill dozens of vacant jobs

"I think that's one of the selling points the city has. The benefits package is really strong for a municipal employer," Ryan said. "Tuition reimbursement, college loan payoff plans and other nontraditional benefits are big towards getting people to consider."

Ryan said that if the city wants to be truly competitive when it comes to recruiting out-of-state applicants, leaders need to consider a relocation incentive of some kind, and he's told City Manager Mike Ortega as much.

He also thinks offering an incentive to city workers who live within city limits would be a good draw.

'A lot less yelling and a lot more work'

While Adams enjoyed his career in the military, it wasn't quite fulfilling enough for him. "I wanted to serve my community in a way that wasn't just staring at a screen," he said.

Working for his hometown fire department fits the bill.

He said he was sorely mistaken by expecting TFD's training to be similar to his military training. "It's a lot less yelling and a lot more work," said Adams, 35.

On the first Friday in February, recruits were spread out in groups across the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center, a sprawling facility on the city's southeast side.

While one work group was working outdoors with power tools (chainsaws and circular saws), the hose management group learned about nozzle control and spray patterns. A third group ran literal ladder drills, practicing carrying and placing long metal ladders against the side of a building.

Recruits learn how to put a chainsaw together and safely manage the tool before they move on to practicing how and where to cut a ventilation hole in a roof, as one example of how the training builds on itself.

"Safety is huge," noted Pesqueira, who has been with the department more than 20 years. This is her second year working at the training academy.

Inside the apparatus building, which housed a wide variety of equipment and a fire engine, another group practiced assembling and donning their self-contained breathing apparatuses, which is required for state certification. While Arizona requires firefighters to complete the skill in one minute, TFD requires recruits to do it in 45 seconds.

Throughout the 22 weeks, recruits undergo rigorous practical skills evaluations, as well as written tests.

"I think it's gotten a lot better as far as people coming in and knowing what to expect," Pesqueira said. "Pima (College) has a really good semester-long program, a mini fire academy, taught by our area firefighters. People usually take that class to kind of lead them through to get to us."

"When we're going through the whole testing process, we really focus on people that are customer service-oriented, people that have just a passion for helping others," Pesqueira said. "Physical fitness is huge for us, and obviously we have a very fast-paced job with odd hours. So people that want that challenging type of job, we look for those people."

That means people from all walks of life: Retired military, former lawyers, doctors and teachers, Pesqueira said.

TFD has made it through the last two academy classes without a COVID-19 outbreak, thanks to precautions, including minimizing sharing of equipment.

"We still wear masks in the classroom and when they're in close quarters. If we're drilling or wearing any kind of physical activity we don't wear them," Pesqueira said. "And we make sure we keep everything clean."

"One of my favorite things about being part of the training staff is watching (recruits) from the beginning to the end," she said. "You have 40 strangers initially go through this whole process and program and start coming together as a team, and by the end, it's like a well-oiled machine."