Tucson firefighter, woman briefly swept away in rushing Tucson wash

A Tucson firefighter was briefly swept away in a rushing wash early Friday morning along with the woman he was trying to rescue, officials say.

Both the firefighter and the woman are OK.

The incident started shortly after 1 a.m. when crews were called to the Alamo Wash near East Waverly Street and North Sahuara Avenue, south of East Grant Road, to help a motorist caught in the rushing water, said Battalion Chief Barrett Baker.

Firefighters, including Baker, followed the woman as her vehicle was swept down the wash. She eventually had to get out as the white Chevy sedan filled with water.

Rescuers caught up to her near the bridge at East Fort Lowell Road, where the woman was “holding on to a tree for dear life,” Baker said.

The strength of the water pulled in a firefighter struggling to reach the woman.

“We had taglines on them, which is basically a rope that they're connected to, but that force of the water is pushing them so far and so fast down the stream,” Baker said. “It's like a tug of war that you're losing.”

Firefighters further downstream who were able to capture the pair before they broke away.