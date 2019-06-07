Firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned complex near 29th Street and Swan Road.

Firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned complex near East 29th Street and South Swan Road, where numerous other fires have taken place this year.

A fire at the complex in January resulted in a fatality, officials with the Tucson Fire Department said. A second fire broke out the following week, followed by a third fire later in the month.

After receiving multiple 911 calls about heavy smoke in the area, fire crews responded to the abandoned complex just before 6 a.m. Friday morning, according to a department news release.

The fire was under control in an hour and 16 minutes. Nineteen units and 49 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

