Tucson firefighters are investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out in the Lost Barrio Shopping District early Friday morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of South Park Avenue, near East Broadway and South Euclid Avenue.
Several passersby called 911 to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, according to a department news release.
When firefighters arrived, they saw fire coming from the roof of the building and upgraded the fire to a second alarm. Crews then began extinguishing the fire from the building's exterior.
Additional crews were assigned to protect nearby areas that were threatened by the fire, the release said.
In total, around 40 firefighters and 14 units responded to the scene, the release said.
Tucson Electric Power also responded to the incident to cut the electricity to a nearby power line that the fire was burning.
The fire was under control in just over an hour, the release said. The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported as of early Friday.