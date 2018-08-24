Tucson Fire Department

Tucson fire crews rescued two people trapped in an SUV while floodwaters rushed around them Friday night.

Firefighters were captured on video using a fire engine ladder to bring them out safely near West District Street and South 16 Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

"An extremely close call tonight as firefighters had to rescue two occupants from their SUV that was trapped in a wash near 16th Ave. and District," The department's Facebook page said. "Thankfully crews were able to rescue the occupants but please turn around, don't drown."

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1