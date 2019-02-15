Fire crews rescued a stranded motorist early Friday morning after the driver called to say he got stuck in a wash when rushing water moved his car, officials say.
The stranded motorist called for help about 5 a.m., saying he had become stuck after water moved his car, according to a news release. The recue happened near River and Camino De La Tierra.
Firefighters had to look up and down stream to find the car. Once they did, they lowered a ladder secured with ropes to the man. Firefighters went down the ladder to assist the man to safety, the news release says. Minutes after he was rescued, the car was pushed further down stream.
The man was not injured, and he didn't need medical attention. No further information was released.